Future Fans are Mad At Russell Wilson Mother Day Message to Ciara

Russell Wilson sent a special message to his wife Ciara for Mother’s Day that many fans of Future did not like. Wilson message said “Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara.”

Many fans of Future are up in arms over Wilson saying “raising our kids” comment.

Some fans said “Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours”.

In addition, Ciara ex Future sent a special Mother’s Day message and said “I appreciate u more than u know,our son is an incredible kid. We made a king, Happy Mothers Day C!”

There’s no drama between