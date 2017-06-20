Sign in with your existing account
Future Hits Rapper Desiigner With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Panda” Song
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
We already know Future is not to fond of Desiigner because they sound similar to one another.
Now it has come to a whole new level between the rappers, Future reportedly hit Desiigner with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the song ‘
Panda‘.
According to
XXL, Menace a producer said that “there was a situation with Future putting [an infringement] claim in because apparently, he said that ‘Panda’ sounded like his song F*** Up The Commas”. As a result there was a delay on checks ” so we won’t see anything until next year anyway.”
In addition, Menace mentioned Kanye using Desiigner Panda sample on his ‘
Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2′ and said that Kanye’s “a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”
