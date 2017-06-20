Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 20, 2017

Future Hits Rapper Desiigner With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Panda” Song

Comments

Related

View Larger
Future Hits Rapper Desiigner With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Panda” Song
View Larger
Future Hits Rapper Desiigner With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Panda” Song

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

We already know Future is not to fond of Desiigner because they sound similar to one another.

Now it has come to a whole new level between the rappers, Future reportedly hit Desiigner with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the song ‘Panda‘.

According to XXL, Menace a producer said that “there was a situation with Future putting [an infringement] claim in because apparently, he said that ‘Panda’ sounded like his song F*** Up The Commas”. As a result there was a delay on checks ” so we won’t see anything until next year anyway.”

In addition, Menace mentioned Kanye using Desiigner Panda sample on his ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2′  and said that Kanye’s “a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation