Future speaks on Kevin Gates situation
By
djnailz
Power 953 News
As heard on Nailz’s Hip Hop Spot on the #POWERGetUpCrew rapper Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars after a gun charge in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a 2013 arrest, according to court records. This comes on the heels of Gates being released from jail after serving time for kicking a fan in Florida. Fellow Rapper Future tweeted to show his support for Kevin Gates while he’s going through hard times.
Follow Nailz on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and more –>
@DJNAILZ
