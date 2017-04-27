Now Playing
Posted: April 27, 2017

Future speaks on Kevin Gates situation

Future speaks on Kevin Gates situation
Future speaks on Kevin Gates situation

By djnailz

Power 953 News

As heard on Nailz’s Hip Hop Spot on the #POWERGetUpCrew rapper Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars after a gun charge in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a 2013 arrest, according to court records. This comes on the heels of Gates being released from jail after serving time for kicking a fan in Florida. Fellow Rapper Future tweeted to show his support for Kevin Gates while he’s going through hard times.

Follow Nailz on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and more –> @DJNAILZ


