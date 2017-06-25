Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

Is Future Trying Out For the Next Batman Movie?

Is Future Trying Out For the Next Batman Movie?
Is Future Trying Out For the Next Batman Movie?

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rapper Future showed up to the BET Awards red carpet with his daughter wearing a Batman inspired mask based on his song called Mask Off.

Check out the photo below:

 

 

 

 


