Posted: January 25, 2017

T.I. goes in on dude who tried to grab his booty

T.I. goes in on dude who tried to grab his booty

T.I. was performing on stage when a guy tried to grab his butt.

TIP flipped out on him BIG time throwing F-bombs and the N-word.

WARNING! Unsencored!


