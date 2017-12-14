Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Google has released its most-searched terms of the year in the U.S., and here’s a rundown of the top three in 10 of the categories . . .

By Estee

Power 953 News

1.  Most Searched People:  Matt Lauer, Prince Harry’s new fiancée actress Meghan Markle, and Harvey Weinstein.

2.  Most Searched Actors:  Meghan Markle, Kevin Spacey, and Gal Gadot.

Meghan is not only a future Royal, she was also on  “Suits” and  “Fringe”.

3.  Most Searched Athletes:  Floyd Mayweather, injured Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward, and new Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

4.  Most Searched Movies:   “It”“Beauty and the Beast”, and  “Wonder Woman”.

5.  Most Searched Musicians:  Linkin Park, Cardi B, and Lil Pump.

6.  Most Searched Songs:   “Despacito”“Humble”, and  “Bad and Boujee”.

7.  Most Searched TV Shows:   “13 Reasons Why”“Game of Thrones”, and  “This Is Us”.

8.  Most Searched Sports Teams:  The New York Yankees . . . World Series champs, the Houston Astros . . . and the Boston Celtics, who started off hot after landing Kyrie Irving in a trade.

9.  Most Searched Dead People:  Tom Petty, Aaron Hernandez, and Chris Cornell.  Bill Paxton is fourth, followed by Hugh Hefner.

(Check out all 27 categories at  Google.com.)

 


