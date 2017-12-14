1. Most Searched People: Matt Lauer, Prince Harry’s new fiancée actress Meghan Markle, and Harvey Weinstein.
2. Most Searched Actors: Meghan Markle, Kevin Spacey, and Gal Gadot.
Meghan is not only a future Royal, she was also on “Suits” and “Fringe”.
3. Most Searched Athletes: Floyd Mayweather, injured Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward, and new Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
4. Most Searched Movies: “It”, “Beauty and the Beast”, and “Wonder Woman”.
5. Most Searched Musicians: Linkin Park, Cardi B, and Lil Pump.
6. Most Searched Songs: “Despacito”, “Humble”, and “Bad and Boujee”.
7. Most Searched TV Shows: “13 Reasons Why”, “Game of Thrones”, and “This Is Us”.
8. Most Searched Sports Teams: The New York Yankees . . . World Series champs, the Houston Astros . . . and the Boston Celtics, who started off hot after landing Kyrie Irving in a trade.
9. Most Searched Dead People: Tom Petty, Aaron Hernandez, and Chris Cornell. Bill Paxton is fourth, followed by Hugh Hefner.
(Check out all 27 categories at Google.com.)
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself