Posted: November 15, 2017

Gucci Mane Teams Up With The Migos On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last night, Gucci Mane and The Migos teamed on the Jimmy Kimmel show and performed there new song “I Get The Bag”. The only member missing from the Migos was Offset. Gucci Mane and Quvao and Takeoff performed behind a huge screen wearing more ice than most of us can afford.

The song currently at No.11 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it Gucci Mane highest charting single to date.

Check out Gucci Mane and Migos performance below:


