A Guy Runs Back Into a Burning Building to Save His Beer

There are MAYBE three acceptable things you can run back into a burning building for. A person, a pet, or something irreplaceable, like photos. This is pretty much at the BOTTOM of the list . . .

An apartment complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota caught fire on Sunday and 56-year-old Michael Casteel kept trying to run back into the building . . . to save his BEER.

He told firefighters why he needed to go back in, and obviously they said no. So he eventually pushed past them . . . made it back inside . . . and came out with two cans of Bud Ice Premium. So it wasn’t even GOOD beer.

Unfortunately he didn’t get to enjoy it. They immediately arrested him for obstructing a firefighter or law enforcement official.

He was also arrested last month for a DUI and threatening a cop. And he got another DUI about a year ago. He’s due in court next month.