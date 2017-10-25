Sign in with your existing account
Happy Birthday Ciara!
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Americas favorite singer and dancer is no longer a kid the singer turns 32 today. She is happily married with two kids. Ciara
hit songs my “Goodies” “Oh” and “1,2 step” were all released from the Goodies album in 2004.
VIDEO
Ciara dated rapper Bow wow back in 2005 and later hooked up with rapper Future and had a son named Future Zahir Wilburn.
VIDEO
Ciara had a very successful career and continues to share her gifts with the world. She is currently happily married to football
player Russell Wilson. The coupled just welcomed a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson in April of 2017.
