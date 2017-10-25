Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: October 25, 2017

Happy Birthday Ciara!

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Americas favorite singer and dancer is no longer a kid the singer turns 32 today. She is happily married with two kids. Ciara hit songs my “Goodies” “Oh” and “1,2 step” were all released from the Goodies album  in 2004.

Ciara dated rapper Bow wow back in 2005 and later hooked up with rapper Future and had a son named Future Zahir Wilburn.

Ciara had a very successful career and continues to share her gifts with the world. She is currently happily married to football player Russell Wilson. The coupled just welcomed a baby girl  named Sienna Princess Wilson in April of 2017.

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation