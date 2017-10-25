Happy Birthday Ciara!

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Americas favorite singer and dancer is no longer a kid the singer turns 32 today. She is happily married with two kids. Ciara hit songs my “Goodies” “Oh” and “1,2 step” were all released from the Goodies album in 2004.

Ciara dated rapper Bow wow back in 2005 and later hooked up with rapper Future and had a son named Future Zahir Wilburn.

Ciara had a very successful career and continues to share her gifts with the world. She is currently happily married to football player Russell Wilson. The coupled just welcomed a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson in April of 2017.