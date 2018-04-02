Ne-yo has put out a song called “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. It’s off his upcoming album “Good Man”, which will be out on June 8th.

Ne-Yo says:

“I love a woman who knows how to move. I love a woman that has her own self, her own heart and mind. She’s comfortable with her body. And when her song comes on, she’s gonna get up and move. She’s gonna show you just how confident and comfortable she is. ‘Push Back’ is about these women.”