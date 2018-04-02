Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 02, 2018

Ne-yo has put out a song called “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ne-yo has put out a song called  “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.  It’s off his upcoming album  “Good Man”, which will be out on June 8th.

Ne-Yo says:

“I love a woman who knows how to move.  I love a woman that has her own self, her own heart and mind.  She’s comfortable with her body.  And when her song comes on, she’s gonna get up and move.  She’s gonna show you just how confident and comfortable she is.   ‘Push Back’ is about these women.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation