Here’s your “Badass of the Day.”

A bunch of people at a Walmart in central Minnesota freaked out when a deer wandered in and started running around the store.

Luckily no one was hurt, because a guy managed to wrestle the deer to the ground . . . and put it in an MMA-style HEADLOCK.

Someone posted a photo on Facebook where they’re both lying on the floor in the middle of the store.

If you’re a DEER fan, don’t worry. They let it go outside, and it ran off.

