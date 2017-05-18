Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 18, 2017

Here’s your “Badass of the Day.”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Here’s your “Badass of the Day.”

By Estee

Power 953 News

A bunch of people at a Walmart in central Minnesota freaked out when a deer wandered in and started running around the store.

Luckily no one was hurt, because a guy managed to wrestle the deer to the ground . . . and put it in an MMA-style HEADLOCK.

Someone posted a photo on Facebook where they’re both lying on the floor in the middle of the store.

If you’re a DEER fan, don’t worry.  They let it go outside, and it ran off.

(ValleyNewsLive.com)

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation