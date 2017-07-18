Hip Hop Surpasses Rock As The Most Popular Music Genre

By nigelsealy

According to Forbes, Hip Hop has taken over Rock for the first time ever. Hip Hop music has now surpassed Rock as the most popular music in the U.S. In addition, R&B and Hip Hop is now responsible for “25.1% of all music consumption in the U.S., while rock claims 23%”. The two styles of music have distance themselves from the competition and will continue to do so over the next coming month.

