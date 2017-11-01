Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2017

On His First Date with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Went to the Bathroom and Sent Her a Naughty Text

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez  seem to be super in love!

They gushed about each other in the new issue of  Vanity Fair , in which they talked about their first date, which was dinner at the Hotel Bel Air.

But things got off to a rough start.  They were meeting and he says he got pretty nervous so he went to the bathroom and “got enough courage to send her a text.”

The text said, “You look sexy AF.”

And right after that, the fire alarm in the restaurant went off, and they had to evacuate.

Sooooo, there was their first date?!


