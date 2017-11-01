By Estee

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to be super in love!

They gushed about each other in the new issue of “ Vanity Fair“ , in which they talked about their first date, which was dinner at the Hotel Bel Air.

But things got off to a rough start. They were meeting and he says he got pretty nervous so he went to the bathroom and “got enough courage to send her a text.”

The text said, “You look sexy AF.”

And right after that, the fire alarm in the restaurant went off, and they had to evacuate.

Sooooo, there was their first date?!