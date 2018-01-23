J.Holiday Goes Off On Beyonce , Cardi B and SZA on their Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With the 2018 Grammy’s coming up this weekend one R&B star isn’t to happy with Beyonce, Cardi B and SZA.

R&b star J.Holiday is blaming Beyonce, Cardi B and many other artist for the reason that Black Men are not nominated in the 2018 Grammy’s.

J. Hoilday said:

“So apparently the Black men still losing to the women”

In addition said :

“No disrespect, I was raised by a woman, I have two older sisters, man, I have absolute, all respect for Black women. But with that being said, understand this, man: Black men, African-American men, men from the hood, we go through everything to make sure that who we care about are taken care of.”

Holiday goes in on Beyonce and Cardi :

“I got daughters, man,” he continued. “Beyoncé, Cardi B, SZA—all y’all motherf**kers—stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record, and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh**. Because so have I as a Black motherf**king man.”

Check out J.Holiday :