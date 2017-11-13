“House of Cards” Writers Are Trying to Move Forward Without Spacey

By Estee

Kevin Spacey’s issues might not kill “House of Cards” after all. A source says it’s likely that a final season WILL happen. The problem is, it’ll probably have to happen WITHOUT Spacey.

That leaves the writers with the task of re-tooling a season they’d been working on for eight months already.

Word is that the cast and crew will know the future of the show by Thanksgiving.