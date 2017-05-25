And autographed? And from the 1984 Olympics?

Well, someone is expected to pay over $100,000 for them.

The shoes are currently up for auction. They’re size 13. They were the last pair he used before he signed his deal with Nike.

The 1984 Olympics went down the summer BEFORE Jordan made his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. He led the team in scoring, with 17.1 points per game, and the U.S. won the Gold Medal, with Spain taking the Silver.