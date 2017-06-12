Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 12, 2017

Ice Cube Receives A Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Comments

Related

View Larger
Ice Cube Receives A Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Ice Cube speaks on stage during the FIST FIGHT take over at Clark Atlanta University for an HBCU Stroll-Off on February 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
View Larger
Ice Cube Receives A Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Yesterday, Ice Cube from rapper, producer and actor was honored with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ice Cube said on his Instagram, ” Toast to all the Day 1 Riders! If it wasn’t got you, I wouldn’t be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition, Ice Cube said “Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said ‘As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it”

Check out the video courtesy of  Fox 11 Los Angeles:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation