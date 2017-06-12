Sign in with your existing account
Ice Cube Receives A Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Yesterday, Ice Cube from rapper, producer and actor was honored with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ice Cube said on his Instagram, ” Toast to all the Day 1 Riders! If it wasn’t got you, I wouldn’t be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition, Ice Cube said “Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said ‘As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it”
Check out the video courtesy of
Fox 11 Los Angeles:
