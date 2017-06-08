Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Ice Cube takes on police brutality in new song

Ice Cube takes on police brutality in new song
Ice Cube takes on police brutality in new song

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ice Cube takes on police brutality in a new song called “Good Cop Bad Cop”.  It’s one of three new tracks on the 25th anniversary reissue of his album “Death Certificate” . . . which hits stores tomorrow.

The lyrics include:  “Black Lives Matter, it’s not chit chatter / Cause all they wanna do is scatter brain matter / A mind is a terrible thing to waste / A nine is terrible in your face.”


