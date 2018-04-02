Iggy Azalea Hasn’t Gotten a Lot of Support

By Estee

Power 953 News

Iggy Azalea says she hasn’t had a lot of support from other musicians…

“If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha, and Demi Lovato. And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist . . .

“People like Charli XCX, I’ll see them in passing and say hi, there’s no bad blood about that. But there definitely have been some people that I feel like, ‘Okay, wow, you’re really gonna completely disassociate because of other people’s perceptions?'”

This is from her interview with Billboard.com.