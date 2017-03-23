Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 23, 2017

Iggy Azalea Making Her Booty Bounce in New Music Video

Comments

Related

View Larger
Iggy Azalea Making Her Booty Bounce in New Music Video
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Rapper Iggy Azalea attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
View Larger
Iggy Azalea Making Her Booty Bounce in New Music Video

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

  • Iggy has been quietly working on new music for her highly anticipated album “Digital Distortion” . For the past couple weeks, Iggy has been posting twerking video’s on her Instagram. Now, Iggy will be releasing a new song and video called “MoBounce” . We wonder will it be a success for Iggy with “MoBounce”. 

Here’s a sneak peek of Iggy video for “MoBounce“:

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation