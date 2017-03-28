Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Imagine working with Chance The Rapper!

Imagine working with Chance The Rapper!
Imagine working with Chance The Rapper!

By Estee

Power 953 News

He took to social media, putting out an open call, looking for interns that can help him out.

Chance didn’t really elaborate on what kind of work you’d be doing, but it could have something to do with his recent push into public school funding, since he asked for someone who could put together proposals.

Chance The Rapper made headlines when he made a $1 million donation to Chicago’s public school system.

 


