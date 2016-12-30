Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 30, 2016
Inside the courtroom with Trey Songz
Trey Songz is ending the year off bouncing back from quick stint behind bars. During a performance in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena for the “Big Show at the Joe” Trey’s Microphone was cut due to the event going over time. While on stage Trigga told the crowd that he would “go crazy” if they cut his show. Then…. they cut his show and he lost it.
This caused Detroit Police to lock Trey up as he was charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury and one count of aggravated assault. Below is Trey’s court appearance.
