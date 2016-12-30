Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 30, 2016

Inside the courtroom with Trey Songz

Comments

Related

View Larger
Inside the courtroom with Trey Songz
View Larger
Inside the courtroom with Trey Songz

Trey Songz is ending the year off bouncing back from quick stint behind bars. During a performance in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena for the “Big Show at the Joe” Trey’s Microphone was cut due to the event going over time. While on stage Trigga told the crowd that he would “go crazy” if they cut his show. Then…. they cut his show and he lost it.

This caused Detroit Police to lock Trey up as he was charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury and one count of aggravated assault. Below is Trey’s court appearance.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation