Internet Sensation LeJuan James Surprises His Parent’s With A New Home
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
LeJuan James shot to fame through his videos about his own Hispanic heritage. He use to work at Nike before making it on social
media. Lejuan has been all about his family through his rise to fame.
Now, LeJuan decided to pay it forward to his parent’s by purchasing them a house. In a post LeJuan James posted yesterday
he said “A DREAM COME TRUE. Thank you God & thank you everyone for always supporting me and allowing me to do this for
my parents. GOD IS GOOD. ALL THE TIME”.
Check out the video below.
