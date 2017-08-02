Internet Sensation LeJuan James Surprises His Parent’s With A New Home

By nigelsealy

LeJuan James shot to fame through his videos about his own Hispanic heritage. He use to work at Nike before making it on social media. Lejuan has been all about his family through his rise to fame.

Now, LeJuan decided to pay it forward to his parent’s by purchasing them a house. In a post LeJuan James posted yesterday he said “A DREAM COME TRUE. Thank you God & thank you everyone for always supporting me and allowing me to do this for my parents. GOD IS GOOD. ALL THE TIME”.

Check out the video below.