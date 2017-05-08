Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

T.I. isn’t going to be in the music game much longer

T.I. isn’t going to be in the music game much longer
T.I. isn’t going to be in the music game much longer

By Estee

Power 953 News

In an interview with the Associated Press, he said he has, “two or three albums” left in him.  One of these will be TRAP MUSIC, and it’ll come out this year.

Last year, he released the politically charged projects “Us or Else” and “Us or Else: Letter to the System.” They served as inspiration for his short film, Us or Else, which debuted on BET last week.

 


