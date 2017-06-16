Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith Dissatisfied With “All Eyez On Me” Movie

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Today Tupac would have been 46 and the biopic , All Eyez On Me was released today but Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t to happy the way she was portrayed in the movie.

Jada took to her Twitter to let everyone know how she truly felt about the movie.

Check out her comments below:


