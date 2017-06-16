Jada Pinkett Smith Dissatisfied With “All Eyez On Me” Movie

Today Tupac would have been 46 and the biopic , All Eyez On Me was released today but Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t to happy the way she was portrayed in the movie.

Jada took to her Twitter to let everyone know how she truly felt about the movie.

Check out her comments below:

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017