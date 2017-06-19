Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 19, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s Hurt By Her Portrayal in “All Eyez On Me”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s Hurt By Her Portrayal in “All Eyez On Me”
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 29: Actor Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Universal Pictures Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
View Larger
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s Hurt By Her Portrayal in “All Eyez On Me”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t a fan of the new TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me”.  She was friends with him, and in the movie she’s being played by Kat Graham from “The Vampire Diaries”.

Jada Tweeted, “Forgive me . . . my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth . . . The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation