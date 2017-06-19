Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t a fan of the new TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me”. She was friends with him, and in the movie she’s being played by Kat Graham from “The Vampire Diaries”.

Jada Tweeted, “Forgive me . . . my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth . . . The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”