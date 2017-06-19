LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 29: Actor Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Universal Pictures Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t a fan of the new TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me”. She was friends with him, and in the movie she’s being played by Kat Graham from “The Vampire Diaries”.
Jada Tweeted, “Forgive me . . . my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as truth . . . The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself