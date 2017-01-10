Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

Jamie Foxx gets into brawl at restaurant

Jamie Foxx gets into brawl at restaurant
Jamie Foxx gets into brawl at restaurant

Jamie Foxx and his crew got into a fight at a Hollywood restaurant called Catch.

It started when a guy approached Jamie’s table and started complaining that they were being too loud.

Then he made a joke about it on Instagram


