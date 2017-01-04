Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 04, 2017

Janet Jackson Had Her BaBy

Comments

Related

View Larger
Janet Jackson Had Her BaBy

Janet Jackson’s rep announced that she gave birth to a baby boy.  There’s no word on the delivery date, but his name is Eissa.

This is Janet’s first child, and she’s 50 freakin’ years old.  She and her husband Wissam Al Mana got married in 2012.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation