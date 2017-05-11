Jason Derulo damaged limo he was in, brok glass and slashed seats

Jason Derulo threw a tantrum inside a limo when the driver refused to drop him off right in front of his door. He refused because of some trees he thought might damage the limo.

He broke champagne glasses, used the shards of glass to scrape the windows and slash the seats.

The damage is about $10k and the limo company is suing him.

However, sources connected to Jason deny he had anything to do with the mayhem. In fact, they tell us he wasn’t even in the van that night.

Lonnie’s company is only suing Derulo — none of his friends — for the total damage.