Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 11, 2017

Jason Derulo damaged limo he was in, brok glass and slashed seats

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jason Derulo damaged limo he was in, brok glass and slashed seats
View Larger
Jason Derulo damaged limo he was in, brok glass and slashed seats

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jason Derulo threw a tantrum inside a limo when the driver refused to drop him off right in front of his door. He refused because of some trees he thought might damage the limo.

He broke champagne glasses, used the shards of glass to scrape the windows and  slash the seats.

The damage is about $10k and the limo company is suing him.

However, sources connected to Jason deny he had anything to do with the mayhem.  In fact, they tell us he wasn’t even in the van that night.

Lonnie’s company is only suing Derulo — none of his friends — for the total damage.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation