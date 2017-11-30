Jay Z and Beyonce Using Their Art as a Therapy Session

Beyonce and Jay Z each released an album dealing with their marital issues . . . and there have also been rumors that they did a JOINT album that has yet to surface. Well, those rumors are basically TRUE.

In a new interview with the “New York Times” Jay says “It happened . . . we were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.

“And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music.”

There’s no word if they have any plans to release it.

Jay also talked about his “complicated” relationship with Kanye West. He said there’s tension right now, but they’ll always be good. “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do.

“Hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying?”