Posted: June 12, 2017

Jay Z & Damian Marley Work on New Music

Jay Z & Damian Marley Work on New Music
Jay Z & Damian Marley Work on New Music
Jay Z & Damian Marley Work on New Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Jay Z was in Jamaica with Bob Marley son Damian Marley which lead many to believe he might be working on new music.

According to Billboard, Damian Marley confirms that he and Jay Z did work on music together.

Marley said “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place” and  “He’s been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.”

In addition, Damian mentioned “Well, I did some work with him for some stuff that he’s working on,”. “I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.”

Check out the post below:


