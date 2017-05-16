Jay Z’s foundation the Shawn Carter Foundation is now teaming up with eBay to help underprivileged youth fund their college tuition. Shawn Carter Foundation was started in 2003 with Jay Z and his mom Gloria Carter.

The eBay auction started a few days ago, the auction will include unique experiences with your favorite celebrities and a chance to get VIP experience to Jay Z 40/40 club. 100% proceeds from the auction will be going to the Shawn Carter Foundation’s educational programs and scholarship fund.

Jay Z foundation has raised over $4 million since 2003 for underprivileged children.

There goal “is to touch as many people as we possibly can”. In addition, Jay Z mom told Billboard that “there are so many young people—a lot of whom are first-generation students—that have the desire to attend college but don’t have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation”.