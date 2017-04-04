Now Playing
Posted: April 04, 2017

Jay Z Launching Champagne Costing $850 A Bottle

Jay Z Launching Champagne Costing $850 A Bottle

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The constant businessman Jay Z has added champagne to his growing business.

According to the Bloomberg, a bottle of Jay Z bottle called A2 will run you about $850 a bottle and will be available to purchase on April 18th. There will be only 2,333 bottle produced and will have a special engraved number tag on the special bottle.

Jay Z business partner Brignac told the Bloomberg , that “Jay is a very strong businessman, certainly one that likes to understand what consumers want and here to build the business for the long term” and  “He always has a few bottles on hand for a celebration, I know that for sure.”

 


