Jay-Z Might Be Leaving $1 Million a Week on the Table

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Jay-Z Might Be Leaving $1 Million a Week on the Table
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Billboard.com claims JAY-Z could be leaving “up to $1 million a week” on the table by not allowing his new album
“4:44” on Spotify. And while that’s a LOT of money . . . it might be worth MORE to Jay and his streaming service Tidal if he takes
the hit.
Plus, he’s second on
“Forbes” magazine’s list of the World’s Richest Rappers, with an estimated net worth of $810 million . . . just $10 million behind DIDDY.
So, it’s not like he’s struggling to make ends meet.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself