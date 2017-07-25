Jay-Z Might Be Leaving $1 Million a Week on the Table

By Estee

Billboard.com claims JAY-Z could be leaving “up to $1 million a week” on the table by not allowing his new album “4:44” on Spotify. And while that’s a LOT of money . . . it might be worth MORE to Jay and his streaming service Tidal if he takes the hit.

Plus, he’s second on “Forbes” magazine’s list of the World’s Richest Rappers, with an estimated net worth of $810 million . . . just $10 million behind DIDDY. So, it’s not like he’s struggling to make ends meet.