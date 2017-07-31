Jay-Z Name Was Used In For Ponzi Scheme for Long Island Firm

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

A Long Island firm used Jay-Z name to get nearly $70 million from investors who thought they were part of Jay- Z Roc Nation.

It was similar to a Bernie Madoff- style type of scheme from Cardis International.

Cardis International is based at Cedarhurst in Nassau County and is being prosecuted for fraud.

An exec for Jay-Z named Briant Biggs has confirmed that the statement from Cardis International is completely false.

According to NY Post NY Post, “Investor Dvora Weinstein said co-founder Aaron Fischman lured her into investing $300,000 in Cardis” . At the time Cardis was in $3 million dollars in debt.

The lawyers for Cardis has said that they had no idea that their was no request from the government.