Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 31, 2017

Jay-Z Name Was Used In For Ponzi Scheme for Long Island Firm

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

A Long Island firm used Jay-Z name to get nearly $70 million from investors who thought they were part of Jay- Z Roc Nation.

It was similar to a Bernie Madoff- style type of scheme from Cardis International.

Cardis International is based at Cedarhurst in Nassau County and is being prosecuted for fraud.

An exec for Jay-Z named Briant Biggs has confirmed that the statement from Cardis International is completely false.

According to NY Post NY Post, “Investor Dvora Weinstein said co-founder Aaron Fischman lured her into investing $300,000 in Cardis” . At the time Cardis was in $3 million dollars in debt.

The lawyers for Cardis has said that they had no idea that their was no request from the government.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation