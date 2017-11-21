Now Playing
Posted: November 21, 2017

By Estee

Power 953 News

JAY-Z performed in Cleveland on Sunday night and he made a great promise to a nine-year-old girl.

He said, “You can be anything that you want to be in the world.  At this very moment, America is way more sexist than they are racist.  But you, young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States.  You believe that.”

(Here’s the UNCENSORED  video.)


