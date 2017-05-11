Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Jay Z Signs $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

Jay Z Signs $200 Million Deal With Live Nation
Jay Z Signs $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Jay Z might be closer to becoming the first rapper to make it to the billionaire club.

He was in second place with Diddy with a net worth of $810 million.

Now, Jay Z and Live Nation will continue there partnership that will cover his  tour around the world. The new 10 year deal is worth $200 million the financial details was not revealed publicly.

But back in 2008, Jay Z signed a 360 deal worth $150 million that covered the cost of 3 albums, publishing and it made Live Nation and Roc Nation equity partners.

Will Jay Z be announcing a new album and tour really soon?


