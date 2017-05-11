Sign in with your existing account
Jay Z Signs $200 Million Deal With Live Nation
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Jay Z might be closer to becoming the first rapper to make it to the billionaire club.
He was in second place with Diddy with a net worth of $810 million.
Now, Jay Z and Live Nation will continue there partnership that will cover his tour around the world. The new 10 year deal is worth $200 million the financial details was not revealed publicly.
But back in 2008, Jay Z signed a 360 deal worth $150 million that covered the cost of 3 albums, publishing and it made Live Nation and Roc Nation equity partners.
Will Jay Z be announcing a new album and tour really soon?
