Jay Z Sued Over Roc Nation Logo on MLB Merch

Jay Z might have to pay up.

The Iconix Brand Group that bought the Roc Nation logo from Jay Z for nearly $204 million dollars.

Iconix Brand Group is suing the rapper for putting his “Roc Nation” logo on MLB apparel.

According to TMZ, Iconix Brand Group states that Jay Z doesn’t own the logo anymore and has “beef with Roc Nation logo appearing on MLB hats, shirts, hoodies which was never approved”.

The company is suing Jay Z for nearly $10 million in damages.In addition, Iconix Brand is suing MLB, Roc Nation, New Era, Lids and San Francisco Giants.