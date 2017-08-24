Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2017

Jay-Z Will Be Musical Guest For Season 43 Premiere of SNL

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Saturday Night Live announced their host and musical performer for season 43 premiere which will air September 30 .

Ryan Gosling will be hosting alongside musical performer Jay-Z and their is no coincidence that La La Land actor and rapper.  Jay-Z had a song on his 4:44 called Moonlight where addressed the Oscar Snub of Moonlight.

