Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 23, 2018

Jeezy’s Shares His Retirement Plans

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jeezy’s Shares His Retirement Plans

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jeezy Tweeted yesterday that his next album will be his LAST, and he plans to RETIRE from the rap game.  The album is called  “TM104” . . . a reference to his first album,  “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101”.

“Now class is coming to [an] end.  It’s time for Graduation!  My last album and Final Class.”  This will be his ninth album.  It’s not clear when it’ll hit, but his last one just dropped back in December.

Sno

✔ @Jeezy

As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album &amp; class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation!

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation