Jeezy’s Shares His Retirement Plans

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jeezy Tweeted yesterday that his next album will be his LAST, and he plans to RETIRE from the rap game. The album is called “TM104” . . . a reference to his first album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101”.

“Now class is coming to [an] end. It’s time for Graduation! My last album and Final Class.” This will be his ninth album. It’s not clear when it’ll hit, but his last one just dropped back in December.