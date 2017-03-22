Jennifer Lopez Coming Out With Dance Competition Show

Jennifer Lopez went through some tough years when she was starting out in her career.

She says, “I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was [starting out as] a dancer. That’s how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job.”

But now that she makes $40 million a year, and has a net worth of $360 million, Jennifer is definitely not regretting her career choice.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don’t say that lightly.”

J-Lo is also coming out with a reality show called “World of Dance”, where some lucky dancer will get a $1 million prize.

The show premieres May 8th on NBC.