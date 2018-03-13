For a little while there it seemed like Big Sean & Jhene Aiko’s relationship was in turmoil, that is until Jhene cleared the air on things. On Monday night, rumors surfaced online that Big Sean & Jhene’s relationship was in jeopardy after Sean had allegedly been caught flirting with Pussy Cat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger at an Oscars After party. “They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple,” one source told the Jasmine Brand, who broke the story. Aiko reportedly caught wind of this news and was furious. “She was pissed, she confronted him about it and he didn’t really deny it,” the source then added.

In addition to that, TheShaderoom caught Jhene unfollowing Sean on Instagram in a since-deleted post, but has since followed him back. At the time, rumors were quickly spreading that the relationship was on the rocks following the rumor & alleged unfollowing, but Jhene has quickly put an end to that “fictional” story. Early Tuesday morning, Jhene hopped on Twitter and said “sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” before Sean then retweeted it.

She then added, “the internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen.”

So it appears the break up story was just a rumor and all is thankfully good with the star couple, but we’ll keep you posted if otherwise.