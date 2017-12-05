Jimmy Kimmel’s baby boy William John “Billy” is a fighter!

Related

By Estee

Power 953 News

ABC announced on Monday in a statement that the 7-month-old “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.” The network also revealed that Kimmel is “with his family” and will have celebrity guests filling in as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week.

In Kimmel’s place, Chris Pratt will kicked things off Monday (12/4), and he’ll be followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy. And guests include Margot Robbie, Chris Stapleton, Mary J. Blige, Amanda de Cadenet, Miguel, Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, Octavia Spencer, Dave Franco and Hanson.

In April, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed William John “Billy” Kimmel and announced that at 3-days-old, Billy underwent the surgery because of his condition, the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel explained. And despite the successful open heart surgery, Billy will have another operation between 3 and 6-months-old.

Jimmy Kimmel with son Billy in May

Kimmel and McNearney also share a 3-year-old daughter, Jane. Jimmy has two older children – Kevin and Katie – from a previous relationship.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET).