JLO Found Herself A New Man

Jennifer Lopez is rumored to be dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer was hooking up with Drake right up until she caught him having dinner in Amsterdam with a French model named Rosee Divine at the end of January.

A-Rod has two daughters, 12 and 8, from his first marriage. He’s also been linked to Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and WWE minx Torrie Wilson. He just got out of a relationship with a tech CEO named Anne Wojcicki.

J-Lo has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her third husband, Marc Anthony.