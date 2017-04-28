Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2017

Join the GetUp Crew Sunday for Salsa Fest

Join the GetUp Crew Sunday for Salsa Fest
Join the GetUp Crew Sunday for Salsa Fest

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Sunday, April 30th Nailz and Lil Shawn are hosting Salsa Fest! The winner from last year’s Salsa competition stopped by the GetUp Crew to chat and brought some salsa!


