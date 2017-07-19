By Estee

Sources close to Joycelyn say Timothy was on board with his daughter going to live with Kelly almost 2 years ago after Joycelyn and Kelly met at a concert and was promised a singing career. We’re told Timothy was the one who dropped her off at a friend’s house to be driven to Kelly’s.

Our sources say Timothy knew Joycelyn would stay with Kelly for some time, he just didn’t expect it to be two years! Who is telling the truth?!