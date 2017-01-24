Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 24, 2017

Just when it seemed like Tidal was finished, another company comes to the rescue

Comments

Related

View Larger
Just when it seemed like Tidal was finished, another company comes to the rescue

Sprint acquired a 33% stake in the company.  The sale was for $200 million, and Jay Z will remain onboard, along with the rest of Tidal’s ‘artist-owners.’

As part of the deal, Tidal will be made available to Sprint’s 45 million customers.

For more on this, hit up Billboard.com.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation