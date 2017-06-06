NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Musician Justin Bieber performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeart)
Justin Bieber addressed the issue of being a bandwagon sports fan on twitter. Bieber said “I support all sports I’ll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I’m whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m Whack”
On Instagram Bieber posted a picture of him wearing the Pittsburgh Penguins jersey leading many people to call Justin a bandwagon fan. Bieber caught wind of the backlash he was getting and decided to respond on Twitter.
Check out Biebers comment below:
I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack
