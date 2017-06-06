Justin Bieber addressed the issue of being a bandwagon sports fan on twitter. Bieber said “I support all sports I’ll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I’m whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m Whack”

On Instagram Bieber posted a picture of him wearing the Pittsburgh Penguins jersey leading many people to call Justin a bandwagon fan. Bieber caught wind of the backlash he was getting and decided to respond on Twitter.

Check out Biebers comment below:

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017