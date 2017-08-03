Sign in with your existing account
Justin Bieber Apologizes to his Fans On Instagram
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Ever since Justin Bieber abruptly ended his
Purpose Tour many fans wanted to know the real reason why Bieber cancelled the dates.
In an Instagram post Bieber explained the reason why was grateful for the tour and also explained that he needs to be sustainable
within himself.
Bieber said “Im so grateful for this journey with all of you..” “Im VERY aware Im never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep
making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future .. What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”
Check out his post below.
