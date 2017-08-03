Justin Bieber Apologizes to his Fans On Instagram

By nigelsealy

Ever since Justin Bieber abruptly ended his Purpose Tour many fans wanted to know the real reason why Bieber cancelled the dates.

In an Instagram post Bieber explained the reason why was grateful for the tour and also explained that he needs to be sustainable within himself.

Bieber said “Im so grateful for this journey with all of you..” “Im VERY aware Im never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future .. What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”

