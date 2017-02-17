Now Playing
Posted: February 17, 2017

Justin Bieber clocks dude in face after he records him

Justin Bieber clocks dude in face after he records him

Don’t mess with The Biebs! He was at a restaurant in LA before the Grammys and was play fighting with actor Kyle Massey when a photographer started filming him. That’s when JB grabbed the camera and clocked the dude in the face… with his head! He headbutted him!

Police were called, so now Justin is a suspect in the battery case. Nice going, bro.

 


